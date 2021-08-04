A textile worker at a factory in Wuhan, Hubei province, which is spearheading a plan to provide additional support to various sectors, including the textile industry. Photo: Reuters
China supply chains: Hubei takes lead in appointing bank executives to boost financial support for key industries
- Eight industries are currently being prioritised, including automotive, aerospace and even tea production, with 18 more critical industries to be included later
- ‘Leading financial officers’ in Hubei – where the coronavirus was first discovered in late 2019 – are being assigned specific industrial chains to oversee
Topic | China economy
A textile worker at a factory in Wuhan, Hubei province, which is spearheading a plan to provide additional support to various sectors, including the textile industry. Photo: Reuters