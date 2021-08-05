Before the 737 MAX was grounded in March 2019 after a second fatal crash, Boeing was selling one quarter of the planes it built annually to China buyers. Photo: AFP
Boeing 737 MAX departs for China test flight ‘to better understand enhancements’ after fatal crashes
- Boeing’s 737 MAX remains grounded in China, where trade tensions between Washington and Beijing have cut off sales for years
- Some 30 airlines and 175 countries have allowed the 737 MAX to return following a nearly two year safety ban after crashes five months apart killed 346 people
Topic | Aviation
Before the 737 MAX was grounded in March 2019 after a second fatal crash, Boeing was selling one quarter of the planes it built annually to China buyers. Photo: AFP