Many high-school students in China rely on private tutors to prepare for the highly competitive college-entrance exams. Photo: Shutterstock Many high-school students in China rely on private tutors to prepare for the highly competitive college-entrance exams. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s education crackdown ‘only scratched the surface’ of what’s to come, former ministry spokesman says

  • Beijing is taking drastic steps to upend the for-profit tutoring industry, but schools and parents are struggling to grasp how new policies will be implemented
  • Some local-level authorities are already offering cash rewards for whistle-blowers who report after-school tutorial classes

Cissy Zhou
Updated: 12:00pm, 6 Aug, 2021

