Last month’s flooding around China’s central Henan province has swept away the crops and animals of some farmers while others are seeking donations of disinfectants to stop the spread of animal disease. Photo: Simon Song
China to release commodities ‘essential for livelihood’ after Henan floods, amid rise in coronavirus cases
- National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) says it will strengthen control and prevention of African swine fever after the flooding in Henan province
- Its also said that it will ensure supplies of essential produce from the impact of the floods and the coronavirus
