China trade
Economy /  China Economy

China’s export growth for July may surprise, but most analysts say it will not match June’s surge

  • China’s trade data for last month will be released on Saturday, and a downward trend in export growth is widely expected for rest of year
  • General view is that imports growth has also slowed, notably due to weaker demand for iron ore used in steelmaking

Su-Lin TanOrange Wang
Su-Lin Tan  and Orange Wang

Updated: 6:15pm, 6 Aug, 2021

China’s trade data for July, due to be released on Saturday, will be closely watched for indications that export growth has started to slow. Photo: AP
