Generally the Chinese yuan acts as an important anchor in the regional foreign exchange market. Photo: AP
Why China’s economic slowdown could spell bad news for Asian currencies
- China is a net importer of goods from many Southeast Asian nations, so a slowdown in demand would affect their currencies
- In 2020, Asean jumped to be the number one trading bloc with China, which runs a trade deficit with many countries in the region
