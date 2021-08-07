Generally the Chinese yuan acts as an important anchor in the regional foreign exchange market. Photo: AP Generally the Chinese yuan acts as an important anchor in the regional foreign exchange market. Photo: AP
Currencies
Economy /  China Economy

Why China’s economic slowdown could spell bad news for Asian currencies

  • China is a net importer of goods from many Southeast Asian nations, so a slowdown in demand would affect their currencies
  • In 2020, Asean jumped to be the number one trading bloc with China, which runs a trade deficit with many countries in the region

Karen Yeung
Updated: 12:00am, 7 Aug, 2021

