Ning Jizhe is vice-chairman of China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC). Photo: Simon Song Ning Jizhe is vice-chairman of China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC). Photo: Simon Song
Ning Jizhe is vice-chairman of China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC). Photo: Simon Song
Economy /  China Economy

China GDP: economy growing steadily but recovery ‘unstable and unbalanced’, top economic planner says

  • National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) vice-chairman Ning Jizhe wrote in a People’s Daily commentary on Friday
  • Nomura earlier this week lowered its projection for China’s third-quarter growth to 5.1 per cent following 7.9 per cent growth in the second quarter

Topic |   China's economic recovery
Xinlu Liang

Updated: 7:30pm, 6 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Ning Jizhe is vice-chairman of China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC). Photo: Simon Song Ning Jizhe is vice-chairman of China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC). Photo: Simon Song
Ning Jizhe is vice-chairman of China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC). Photo: Simon Song
READ FULL ARTICLE