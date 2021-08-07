By the end of last year, China’s average household debt as a percentage of disposable income had reached a record high of 130.9 per cent. Photo: AP
Could China’s rising household debt threaten Beijing’s consumer-led growth vision?
- By the end of last year, China’s household debt as a percentage of disposable income had reached a record high of 130.9 per cent
- Servicing loan payments is eating up disposal income that could otherwise be used to buy goods and services to support the economy
Topic | China's economic recovery
By the end of last year, China’s average household debt as a percentage of disposable income had reached a record high of 130.9 per cent. Photo: AP