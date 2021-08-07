China’s exports grew by 19.3 per cent in July compared with a year earlier, while imports grew by 28.1 per cent last month year on year. Photo: AP
China export growth slows sharply in July as favourable base effect from year earlier fades
- China’s exports grew by 19.3 per cent in July compared with a year earlier, well below the 32.2 per cent growth in June
- China’s imports grew by 28.1 per cent last month, year on year, down from 36.7 per cent growth in the previous month
Topic | China trade
