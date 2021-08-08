Health experts say the country should look at moving towards ending the zero-tolerance approach to Covid-19. Photo: EPA-EFE Health experts say the country should look at moving towards ending the zero-tolerance approach to Covid-19. Photo: EPA-EFE
Health experts say the country should look at moving towards ending the zero-tolerance approach to Covid-19. Photo: EPA-EFE
Economy /  China Economy

Coronavirus: Chinese health experts call for change in zero-tolerance strategy

  • ‘Serious and systematic discussion’ is needed as other nations start to open up, Peking University academic tells webinar
  • China CDC chief epidemiologist says Beijing should learn from experiences elsewhere, particularly in lead-up to the 2022 Winter Olympics

Topic |   China's border reopening
Orange Wang
Orange Wang

Updated: 2:00pm, 8 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Health experts say the country should look at moving towards ending the zero-tolerance approach to Covid-19. Photo: EPA-EFE Health experts say the country should look at moving towards ending the zero-tolerance approach to Covid-19. Photo: EPA-EFE
Health experts say the country should look at moving towards ending the zero-tolerance approach to Covid-19. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE