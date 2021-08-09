China’s consumer price index (CPI) rose by 1 per cent from a year earlier in July, compared with a 1.1 per cent rise in June. Photo: Xinhua China’s consumer price index (CPI) rose by 1 per cent from a year earlier in July, compared with a 1.1 per cent rise in June. Photo: Xinhua
developing | China inflation: factory-gate price growth quickened in July, higher than expected

  • China’s official producer price index (PPI) rose by 9 per cent in July from a year earlier, compared with 8.8 per cent in June
  • The consumer price index (CPI) rose by 1 per cent from a year earlier in July, compared with a 1.1 per cent rise in June

Andrew Mullen
Updated: 10:10am, 9 Aug, 2021

