China’s consumer price index (CPI) rose by 1 per cent from a year earlier in July, compared with a 1.1 per cent rise in June. Photo: Xinhua
developing | China inflation: factory-gate price growth quickened in July, higher than expected
- China’s official producer price index (PPI) rose by 9 per cent in July from a year earlier, compared with 8.8 per cent in June
- The consumer price index (CPI) rose by 1 per cent from a year earlier in July, compared with a 1.1 per cent rise in June
Topic | China inflation
China’s consumer price index (CPI) rose by 1 per cent from a year earlier in July, compared with a 1.1 per cent rise in June. Photo: Xinhua