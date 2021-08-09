With raw materials getting more expensive over the past several months, China’s factory-gate inflation rose by 9 per cent in July from a year earlier. Photo: AFP With raw materials getting more expensive over the past several months, China’s factory-gate inflation rose by 9 per cent in July from a year earlier. Photo: AFP
China manufacturing: ‘policymakers in a dilemma’ as factory-gate prices rise and producers feel the pinch

  • Some analysts say inflation is ‘largely controllable’, while others cut their full-year GDP growth forecast for China’s economy
  • Exports are also under pressure, as China is expected to more heavily scrutinise the cross-border movement of cargo due to its latest coronavirus outbreak

With raw materials getting more expensive over the past several months, China’s factory-gate inflation rose by 9 per cent in July from a year earlier. Photo: AFP
