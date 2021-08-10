Economists have moved to cut their economic outlook for China as the Delta variant spreads across the country. Photo: Xinhua Economists have moved to cut their economic outlook for China as the Delta variant spreads across the country. Photo: Xinhua
China GDP
Coronavirus: China’s Delta outbreak forces economists to rethink 2021 GDP growth forecasts, as trade expos cancelled

  • The highly-infectious coronavirus mutation is forcing economists to re-evaluate China’s economic growth outlook for the year
  • The warnings reflect growing concern that China’s zero-tolerance approach to the virus could cause more economic harm than good

Orange WangAmanda Lee
Orange Wang  and Amanda Lee in Beijing

Updated: 8:30pm, 10 Aug, 2021

