Economists have moved to cut their economic outlook for China as the Delta variant spreads across the country. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: China’s Delta outbreak forces economists to rethink 2021 GDP growth forecasts, as trade expos cancelled
- The highly-infectious coronavirus mutation is forcing economists to re-evaluate China’s economic growth outlook for the year
- The warnings reflect growing concern that China’s zero-tolerance approach to the virus could cause more economic harm than good
