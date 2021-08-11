Lawrence Summers, former US Treasury secretary, recently participated in a panel discussion hosted by the Beijing-based Global Asset Management Forum. Photo: Bloomberg
China, US share inflation risks that will not go away soon, their former top finance officials agree
- China’s outspoken former finance minister, Lou Jiwei, wants to see Beijing and Washington work together on infrastructure, but bilateral tensions remain high
- Former US Treasury secretary Lawrence Summers, in a panel discussion with Lou, expresses ‘considerable concerns about inflation’
Topic | US-China relations
