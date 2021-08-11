State-run Chinese firms are involved in producing gold, nickel and cobalt in Papua New Guinea.

The report cited problems in supply chain due diligence by Chinese firms despite “proactive efforts” from the China Chamber of Commerce of Metals, Minerals and Chemical Importers and Exporters (CCCMC).

They only attach importance to disciplinary investigations but neglect to give training and guidance to companies in their supply chain Sun Lihui

Sun Lihui, director of the CCCMC’s development department, told Reuters many downstream Chinese companies had good human rights policies, but did not always focus their efforts where they were most needed.

“They only attach importance to disciplinary investigations but neglect to give training and guidance to companies in their supply chain,” he said.

After the mining sector, the second-highest number of allegations – 152 – was for the construction sector. They included lost livelihoods linked to a rail project in Laos.

The fossil fuel and renewable energy sectors also drew criticism, with 118 and 87 allegations, respectively, the report said, adding the vast majority of the renewable energy complaints related to hydropower projects.