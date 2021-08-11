China, the world’s top metals consumer, does not have enough resources to meet domestic demand and has encouraged companies to secure supply by purchasing assets overseas. Photo: AFP
China, the world’s top metals consumer, does not have enough resources to meet domestic demand and has encouraged companies to secure supply by purchasing assets overseas. Photo: AFP
Economy /  China Economy

China’s investment abroad undermined by human rights claims, report finds

  • Business & Human Rights Resource Centre logged 679 charges of human rights abuse against Chinese companies operating abroad between 2013 and 2020
  • Metals and mining drew the most allegations – 236, or 35 per cent of the total, the global non-governmental organisation (NGO) said

Topic |   Human rights
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 9:53am, 11 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China, the world’s top metals consumer, does not have enough resources to meet domestic demand and has encouraged companies to secure supply by purchasing assets overseas. Photo: AFP
China, the world’s top metals consumer, does not have enough resources to meet domestic demand and has encouraged companies to secure supply by purchasing assets overseas. Photo: AFP

China’s efforts to be seen as a responsible investor overseas are at risk from high rates of human rights abuses linked to its business operations, especially in the metals and mining sector, a report released on Wednesday found.

The Business & Human Rights Resource Centre, a global non-governmental organisation (NGO), logged 679 charges of human rights abuse against Chinese companies operating abroad between 2013 and 2020.

Metals and mining drew the most allegations – 236, or 35 per cent of the total. Peru, the world’s second-biggest copper producer, and China’s neighbour Myanmar, a leading supplier of tin and rare earth ore, were named as hotspots.

China, the world’s top metals consumer,
does not have enough resources to meet domestic demand and has encouraged companies to secure supply by purchasing assets overseas.

Over one third of the allegations against Chinese mining businesses overseas were related to prolonged conflicts between large China-backed multinational mining companies and local communities in Latin America and Papua New Guinea Business & Human Rights Resource Centre

It has also extended its renewable energy reach, with a pledge to build a green belt and road infrastructure initiative as it seeks to

meet climate goals.

“Over one third of the allegations against Chinese mining businesses overseas were related to prolonged conflicts between large China-backed multinational mining companies and local communities in Latin America and Papua New Guinea,” the report said.

READ FULL ARTICLE

State-run Chinese firms are involved in producing gold, nickel and cobalt in Papua New Guinea.

The report cited problems in supply chain due diligence by Chinese firms despite “proactive efforts” from the China Chamber of Commerce of Metals, Minerals and Chemical Importers and Exporters (CCCMC).

They only attach importance to disciplinary investigations but neglect to give training and guidance to companies in their supply chain Sun Lihui

Sun Lihui, director of the CCCMC’s development department, told Reuters many downstream Chinese companies had good human rights policies, but did not always focus their efforts where they were most needed.

“They only attach importance to disciplinary investigations but neglect to give training and guidance to companies in their supply chain,” he said.

After the mining sector, the second-highest number of allegations – 152 – was for the construction sector. They included lost livelihoods linked to a rail project in Laos.

Read more

China, US share inflation risks that will not go away soon, their former top finance officials agree

US and China share inflation risks, their former top finance officials agree

Read more

Coronavirus: China’s Delta outbreak forces economists to rethink 2021 GDP growth forecasts, as trade expos cancelled

Delta outbreak forces rethink of China’s 2021 GDP growth forecasts

Read more

China manufacturing: ‘policymakers in a dilemma’ as factory-gate prices rise and producers feel the pinch

China’s factory-gate price inflation ‘puts policymakers in a dilemma’

Read more

Coronavirus amplifies China’s regional economic divide, as some provinces struggle to reset consumption

‘Our efforts are worthless’: not every part of China is spending again

Read more

China-Australia relations: ‘answer to almost every question about China is India’, former PM Tony Abbott says

Australia’s answer to ‘belligerent’ China is India﻿, former PM Tony Abbott says

Read more
China, US share inflation risks that will not go away soon, their former top finance officials agree
US and China share inflation risks, their former top finance officials agree
Read more
Coronavirus: China’s Delta outbreak forces economists to rethink 2021 GDP growth forecasts, as trade expos cancelled
Delta outbreak forces rethink of China’s 2021 GDP growth forecasts
Read more
China manufacturing: ‘policymakers in a dilemma’ as factory-gate prices rise and producers feel the pinch
China’s factory-gate price inflation ‘puts policymakers in a dilemma’
Read more
Coronavirus amplifies China’s regional economic divide, as some provinces struggle to reset consumption
‘Our efforts are worthless’: not every part of China is spending again
Read more
China-Australia relations: ‘answer to almost every question about China is India’, former PM Tony Abbott says
Australia’s answer to ‘belligerent’ China is India﻿, former PM Tony Abbott says

The fossil fuel and renewable energy sectors also drew criticism, with 118 and 87 allegations, respectively, the report said, adding the vast majority of the renewable energy complaints related to hydropower projects.

Across all sectors, Myanmar saw the most allegations of any country with 97.

Read more

China, US share inflation risks that will not go away soon, their former top finance officials agree

US and China share inflation risks, their former top finance officials agree

Read more

Coronavirus: China’s Delta outbreak forces economists to rethink 2021 GDP growth forecasts, as trade expos cancelled

Delta outbreak forces rethink of China’s 2021 GDP growth forecasts

Read more

China manufacturing: ‘policymakers in a dilemma’ as factory-gate prices rise and producers feel the pinch

China’s factory-gate price inflation ‘puts policymakers in a dilemma’

Read more

Coronavirus amplifies China’s regional economic divide, as some provinces struggle to reset consumption

‘Our efforts are worthless’: not every part of China is spending again

Read more

China-Australia relations: ‘answer to almost every question about China is India’, former PM Tony Abbott says

Australia’s answer to ‘belligerent’ China is India﻿, former PM Tony Abbott says

Read more
China, US share inflation risks that will not go away soon, their former top finance officials agree
US and China share inflation risks, their former top finance officials agree
Read more
Coronavirus: China’s Delta outbreak forces economists to rethink 2021 GDP growth forecasts, as trade expos cancelled
Delta outbreak forces rethink of China’s 2021 GDP growth forecasts
Read more
China manufacturing: ‘policymakers in a dilemma’ as factory-gate prices rise and producers feel the pinch
China’s factory-gate price inflation ‘puts policymakers in a dilemma’
Read more
Coronavirus amplifies China’s regional economic divide, as some provinces struggle to reset consumption
‘Our efforts are worthless’: not every part of China is spending again
Read more
China-Australia relations: ‘answer to almost every question about China is India’, former PM Tony Abbott says
Australia’s answer to ‘belligerent’ China is India﻿, former PM Tony Abbott says