Before the 737 MAX was grounded in March 2019 after a second fatal crash, Boeing was selling one quarter of the planes it built annually to China buyers. Photo: AFP Before the 737 MAX was grounded in March 2019 after a second fatal crash, Boeing was selling one quarter of the planes it built annually to China buyers. Photo: AFP
Before the 737 MAX was grounded in March 2019 after a second fatal crash, Boeing was selling one quarter of the planes it built annually to China buyers. Photo: AFP
Aviation
Economy /  China Economy

Boeing 737 MAX conducts China test flight as US firm seeks end to ban, Flightradar24 shows

  • Flight-tracking website Flightradar24 showed a 737 MAX 7 test plane taking off from Shanghai’s Pudong International Airport at 9.24am, with no destination listed
  • Some 30 airlines and 175 countries have allowed the 737 MAX to return following a nearly two year safety ban after crashes five months apart killed 346 people

Topic |   Aviation
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:17am, 11 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Before the 737 MAX was grounded in March 2019 after a second fatal crash, Boeing was selling one quarter of the planes it built annually to China buyers. Photo: AFP Before the 737 MAX was grounded in March 2019 after a second fatal crash, Boeing was selling one quarter of the planes it built annually to China buyers. Photo: AFP
Before the 737 MAX was grounded in March 2019 after a second fatal crash, Boeing was selling one quarter of the planes it built annually to China buyers. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE