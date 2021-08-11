Before the 737 MAX was grounded in March 2019 after a second fatal crash, Boeing was selling one quarter of the planes it built annually to China buyers. Photo: AFP
Boeing 737 MAX conducts China test flight as US firm seeks end to ban, Flightradar24 shows
- Flight-tracking website Flightradar24 showed a 737 MAX 7 test plane taking off from Shanghai’s Pudong International Airport at 9.24am, with no destination listed
- Some 30 airlines and 175 countries have allowed the 737 MAX to return following a nearly two year safety ban after crashes five months apart killed 346 people
