Economists affiliated with the government see scope for lower interest rates, arguing that Beijing’s success in curbing debt growth means the central bank can ease policy without fuelling financial risks. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s economic slowdown threat increases calls to cut interest rates as coronavirus outbreaks blight recovery
- With China’s post-coronavirus economic recovery under threat, economists affiliated with the government see scope for lower interest rates
- Their views contrast with global investment banks, who mostly see the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) keeping policy interest rates steady this year
Topic | China economy
Economists affiliated with the government see scope for lower interest rates, arguing that Beijing’s success in curbing debt growth means the central bank can ease policy without fuelling financial risks. Photo: Bloomberg