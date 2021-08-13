China’s hardline coronavirus containment strategy has sparked debate about the potential long-term economic impact. Photo: AFP
China’s zero Covid-19 approach sparks debate about long-term impact on economy
- While China’s borders remain closed, its strong economic recovery and booming exports have, for many observers, boosted confidence in Beijing’s handling of the pandemic
- But debate is simmering about the economic impact of China’s containment strategy, with some observers suggesting isolation and lockdowns are unsustainable long term
Topic | China's economic recovery
China’s hardline coronavirus containment strategy has sparked debate about the potential long-term economic impact. Photo: AFP