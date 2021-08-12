China’s Ningbo-Zhoushan Port has closed one of its terminals indefinitely after a vaccinated worker tested positive for the coronavirus. Photo: Reuters
China coronavirus infection closes shipping terminal at massive Ningbo-Zhoushan Port as container rates soar
- Operations suspended indefinitely at critical terminal servicing North America and Europe, but rest of Ningbo shipping port remains operational
- ‘Significant problems’ for container movement in critical shipping region may be seen ahead of peak holiday season, analyst warns
Topic | China trade
China’s Ningbo-Zhoushan Port has closed one of its terminals indefinitely after a vaccinated worker tested positive for the coronavirus. Photo: Reuters