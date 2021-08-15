China had 563,300 fishing vessels at the end of 2020, down nearly 23 per cent from a year earlier, according to the data of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs. Photo: Xinhua
South China Sea, Xinjiang muddy water of fishing subsidies debate as WTO faces ‘crucial test’
- The World Trade Organization (WTO) hopes to conclude negotiations over fishing subsidies by the end of 2021 after 20 years of deadlock
- Governments hand out around US$35 billion in environmentally damaging fisheries subsidies every year, with China doling out the most
