China has spent billions in recent years to reach its goal of transforming the domestic aviation industry. Photo: Bloomberg China has spent billions in recent years to reach its goal of transforming the domestic aviation industry. Photo: Bloomberg
China has spent billions in recent years to reach its goal of transforming the domestic aviation industry. Photo: Bloomberg
Aviation
Economy /  China Economy

China’s local governments splurge to lure aviation industry amid heightened competition with US

  • Industrial estates dedicated to aviation surged to a record high of 90 last year from 39 in 2012, says Qianzhan Industry Research Institute
  • The surge in investment reflects eagerness among local authorities to get behind Beijing’s plans to turn the nation into an aviation power

Topic |   Aviation
Amanda Lee
Amanda Lee in Beijing

Updated: 8:30pm, 13 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China has spent billions in recent years to reach its goal of transforming the domestic aviation industry. Photo: Bloomberg China has spent billions in recent years to reach its goal of transforming the domestic aviation industry. Photo: Bloomberg
China has spent billions in recent years to reach its goal of transforming the domestic aviation industry. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE