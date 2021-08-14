Professor Li Ling, from Peking University, says the pandemic has been a great social experiment for China to implement free public health care. Photo: Xinhua Professor Li Ling, from Peking University, says the pandemic has been a great social experiment for China to implement free public health care. Photo: Xinhua
Professor Li Ling, from Peking University, says the pandemic has been a great social experiment for China to implement free public health care. Photo: Xinhua
Economy /  China Economy

China’s coronavirus success could see Hong Kong-style subsidised medical care in mainland, health expert says

  • Professor Li Ling, from Peking University, says China’s successful handling of the pandemic is a good argument for implementation of universal medical care
  • Currently, reimbursements from China’s public medical insurance programmes are relatively low and capped, meaning the public must cover most health costs

Topic |   Health in China
Cissy Zhou
Cissy Zhou

Updated: 12:00pm, 14 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Professor Li Ling, from Peking University, says the pandemic has been a great social experiment for China to implement free public health care. Photo: Xinhua Professor Li Ling, from Peking University, says the pandemic has been a great social experiment for China to implement free public health care. Photo: Xinhua
Professor Li Ling, from Peking University, says the pandemic has been a great social experiment for China to implement free public health care. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE