Retail sales, a key measurement of consumer spending in the world’s most populous nation, grew by 8.5 per cent in July, down from the 12.1 per cent increase in June. Photo: Bloomberg
breaking | China’s economic recovery ‘unstable, uneven’ as retail sales, industrial production growth slows
- Retail sales and industrial production grew by 8.5 per cent and 6.4 per cent, respectively, in July from a year earlier
- Fixed-asset investment grew by 10.3 per cent in the January-July period, while the surveyed jobless rate stood at 5.1 per cent in July, from 5 per cent in June
Topic | China's economic recovery
