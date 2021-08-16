Consultant GardaWorld estimated Meishan terminal accounts for about 25 per cent of container cargo through China’s Ningbo-Zhoushan container port. Photo: Bloomberg Consultant GardaWorld estimated Meishan terminal accounts for about 25 per cent of container cargo through China’s Ningbo-Zhoushan container port. Photo: Bloomberg
Consultant GardaWorld estimated Meishan terminal accounts for about 25 per cent of container cargo through China’s Ningbo-Zhoushan container port. Photo: Bloomberg
China shipping: Ningbo-Zhoushan container port remains partially shut after coronavirus infection

  • On Wednesday, an employee at Meishan terminal tested positive for the coronavirus despite being fully inoculated with two doses of the Sinovac vaccine
  • Shipping firm Yang Ming Marine Transport warned clients of potential ‘port congestion’ due to the partial closure in an advisory on Monday

Updated: 1:04pm, 16 Aug, 2021

