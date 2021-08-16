Retail sales and industrial production grew by 8.5 per cent and 6.4 per cent, respectively, in July from a year earlier. Photo: EPA-EFE Retail sales and industrial production grew by 8.5 per cent and 6.4 per cent, respectively, in July from a year earlier. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s economic recovery falters as Delta outbreak, Henan floods add to fears of second half slowdown

  • The broad-based slowdown across key indicators in July will add to a gloomy outlook in the second half of the year
  • Retail sales and industrial production grew by 8.5 per cent and 6.4 per cent, respectively, in July from a year earlier

Su-Lin TanOrange Wang
Su-Lin Tan  and Orange Wang

Updated: 8:49pm, 16 Aug, 2021

