Retail sales and industrial production grew by 8.5 per cent and 6.4 per cent, respectively, in July from a year earlier. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s economic recovery falters as Delta outbreak, Henan floods add to fears of second half slowdown
- The broad-based slowdown across key indicators in July will add to a gloomy outlook in the second half of the year
- Retail sales and industrial production grew by 8.5 per cent and 6.4 per cent, respectively, in July from a year earlier
Topic | China economy
