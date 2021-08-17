A record 9.09 million students will graduate this year, putting pressure on China’s labour market and the government to ensure there are enough jobs. Photo: AFP
China jobs market remains ‘top priority’ as record number of graduates increase unemployment pressure
- China ‘will continue to make employment the top priority of economic and social development’, the State Council meeting said on Monday
- Earlier on Monday data showed the unemployment rate for those between the ages of 16-24 rose to 16.2 per cent last month from 15.4 per cent in June
