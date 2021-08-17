China’s tourism industry accounted for 11 per cent of total gross domestic product in 2019, but it has continued to struggle even though the nation as a whole has posted overall economic growth since it started its road to recovery in May last year. Photo: EPA-EFE
China travel industry hopes of coronavirus recovery dashed by Delta variant, curtailed summer holidays
- The tourism industry accounted for 11 per cent of China’s gross domestic product in 2019 before the outbreak of the coronavirus
- But in the first half of 2021, the total number of domestic trips fell by 40 per cent, while total domestic tourism spending also fell by around 40 per cent
China travel
