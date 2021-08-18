President Xi Jinping chaired a meeting of the Communist Party’s Central Committee for Financial and Economic Affairs on Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua President Xi Jinping chaired a meeting of the Communist Party’s Central Committee for Financial and Economic Affairs on Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua
President Xi Jinping chaired a meeting of the Communist Party’s Central Committee for Financial and Economic Affairs on Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua
Economy /  China Economy

China’s wealthy urged by Xi Jinping to ‘give back to society’ to ensure ‘common prosperity’

  • President Xi Jinping chaired a meeting of the Communist Party’s Central Committee for Financial and Economic Affairs on Tuesday
  • Common prosperity is central to promoting well-being as China strives to achieve its second centenary goal of fully building a modern socialist country

Topic |   China economy
Orange Wang
Orange Wang

Updated: 1:15pm, 18 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
President Xi Jinping chaired a meeting of the Communist Party’s Central Committee for Financial and Economic Affairs on Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua President Xi Jinping chaired a meeting of the Communist Party’s Central Committee for Financial and Economic Affairs on Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua
President Xi Jinping chaired a meeting of the Communist Party’s Central Committee for Financial and Economic Affairs on Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE