President Xi Jinping chaired a meeting of the Communist Party’s Central Committee for Financial and Economic Affairs on Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua
China’s wealthy urged by Xi Jinping to ‘give back to society’ to ensure ‘common prosperity’
- Common prosperity is central to promoting well-being as China strives to achieve its second centenary goal of fully building a modern socialist country
