China’s travel industry has been among the hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic due to lockdowns, travel restrictions and Covid-19 fears. Photo: AFP
Explainer |
How has China’s travel industry been hurt by the coronavirus pandemic, and when will tourism recover?
- The travel and tourism industry contributed 10.94 trillion yuan (US$1.6 trillion) to China’s gross domestic product in 2019 – about 11 per cent of the total
- But the sector took a major hit last year due to the coronavirus pandemic and it is bearing the brunt of new domestic outbreaks fuelled by the Delta variant
Topic | China economy
