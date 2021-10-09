The United States has effectively banned cotton products from Xinjiang, while the European Union in March issued its first sanctions against Beijing since 1989. Photo: Getty Images
Explainer |
Xinjiang timeline: key dates, events as China denies Western forced labour allegations
- Since 2017, China has been faced with international criticism over alleged forced labour, genocide and other abuses against the Uygur Muslim population
- Beijing has continually denied these allegations, and in June 2021 passed an anti-sanctions law to allow it to retaliate against a host of foreign sanctions
Topic | Xinjiang
The United States has effectively banned cotton products from Xinjiang, while the European Union in March issued its first sanctions against Beijing since 1989. Photo: Getty Images