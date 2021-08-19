Chinese economic data for July confirmed a broad-based slowdown across key indicators, including the fixed-asset investment. Photo: Xinhua
China post-coronavirus recovery must be ‘effective and sustainable’, with an eye on quality long-term risks
- Consolidation of post-pandemic recovery ‘must consider risk prevention amid fiscal constraints’, top think tank says
- Economic development needs to shift focus to long-term goals such as enhancing human capital, rather than rapid growth
Topic | China economy
Chinese economic data for July confirmed a broad-based slowdown across key indicators, including the fixed-asset investment. Photo: Xinhua