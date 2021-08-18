A former official under China’s State Administration of Foreign Exchange said national policymakers may want to encourage citizens to generate higher investment returns abroad. Photo: AP A former official under China’s State Administration of Foreign Exchange said national policymakers may want to encourage citizens to generate higher investment returns abroad. Photo: AP
Can China boost foreign asset returns to ease impact of economic slowdown?

  • Allowing citizens to invest more internationally could boost their savings returns, according to the former director of international payments under China’s State Administration of Foreign Exchange
  • China’s draconian capital controls let individuals convert up to US$50,000 annually, but only for travel and study, not for investment

Karen YeungFrank Tang
Karen Yeung in Hong Kong and Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 10:15pm, 18 Aug, 2021

