A former official under China’s State Administration of Foreign Exchange said national policymakers may want to encourage citizens to generate higher investment returns abroad. Photo: AP
Can China boost foreign asset returns to ease impact of economic slowdown?
- Allowing citizens to invest more internationally could boost their savings returns, according to the former director of international payments under China’s State Administration of Foreign Exchange
- China’s draconian capital controls let individuals convert up to US$50,000 annually, but only for travel and study, not for investment
Topic | Chinese offshore investment
