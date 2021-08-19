In May, census data showed citizens aged 65 or more made up 13.5 per cent of the 2020 population of 1.4 billion, jumping from 8.87 per cent a decade ago. Photo: AP In May, census data showed citizens aged 65 or more made up 13.5 per cent of the 2020 population of 1.4 billion, jumping from 8.87 per cent a decade ago. Photo: AP
China to set up US$1.72 billion state pension company in response to rapidly ageing population

  • Seventeen bank-affiliated wealth management units, insurers and state institutions will take stakes in the company
  • In May, census data showed citizens aged 65 or more made up 13.5 per cent of the 2020 population of 1.4 billion, jumping from 8.87 per cent a decade ago

Topic |   China's ageing population
Updated: 2:10pm, 19 Aug, 2021

