China to set up US$1.72 billion state pension company in response to rapidly ageing population
- Seventeen bank-affiliated wealth management units, insurers and state institutions will take stakes in the company
- In May, census data showed citizens aged 65 or more made up 13.5 per cent of the 2020 population of 1.4 billion, jumping from 8.87 per cent a decade ago
