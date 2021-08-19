China’s overall population rose to 1.412 billion in 2020, but the number of new births fell for a fourth consecutive year to 12 million. Photo: EPA-EFE
China population 2021: births may drop to lowest on record, Jefferies Financial Group analysis shows
- Analysis of local government data showed that newborns may have fallen by 17 per cent in some regions in the first half of the year
- Chinese mothers gave birth to 12 million babies last year, down from 14.65 million in 2019, marking an 18 per cent decline year on year
Topic | China's population
