One of the terminals at China’s Ningbo-Zhoushan Port remains closed after a vaccinated worker tested positive for the coronavirus last week. Photo: Reuters
China shipping: container disruptions inevitable at Ningbo-Zhoushan Port, but impact may be ‘marginal’
- Congestion and wait times have continued to build, albeit slowly, since terminal’s closure following worker’s positive coronavirus test last week
- But valuable lessons may have been learned from the massive disruptions at China’s Yantian Port earlier this year, industry insider says
Topic | China trade
