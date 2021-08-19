One of the terminals at China’s Ningbo-Zhoushan Port remains closed after a vaccinated worker tested positive for the coronavirus last week. Photo: Reuters One of the terminals at China’s Ningbo-Zhoushan Port remains closed after a vaccinated worker tested positive for the coronavirus last week. Photo: Reuters
One of the terminals at China’s Ningbo-Zhoushan Port remains closed after a vaccinated worker tested positive for the coronavirus last week. Photo: Reuters
China trade
China shipping: container disruptions inevitable at Ningbo-Zhoushan Port, but impact may be ‘marginal’

  • Congestion and wait times have continued to build, albeit slowly, since terminal’s closure following worker’s positive coronavirus test last week
  • But valuable lessons may have been learned from the massive disruptions at China’s Yantian Port earlier this year, industry insider says

Ji Siqi
Updated: 7:35pm, 19 Aug, 2021

