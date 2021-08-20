China’s once-in-a-decade census in May showed births continue to fall, society is ageing and the workforce is shrinking, even though the population grew slightly last year. Photo: AP China’s once-in-a-decade census in May showed births continue to fall, society is ageing and the workforce is shrinking, even though the population grew slightly last year. Photo: AP
China’s once-in-a-decade census in May showed births continue to fall, society is ageing and the workforce is shrinking, even though the population grew slightly last year. Photo: AP
Economy /  China Economy

China population: new book stirs debate about nation’s demographic crisis, and the folly of ‘neglecting’ it

  • Timely Chinese translation of ‘The Great Demographic Reversal: Ageing Societies, Waning Inequality, and an Inflation Revival’ has drawn interest in Beijing
  • Publication in China underscores growing concern about structural issues like the nation’s ageing society, global inflation and foreign relations in post-virus era

Topic |   China's population
Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 8:15pm, 20 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s once-in-a-decade census in May showed births continue to fall, society is ageing and the workforce is shrinking, even though the population grew slightly last year. Photo: AP China’s once-in-a-decade census in May showed births continue to fall, society is ageing and the workforce is shrinking, even though the population grew slightly last year. Photo: AP
China’s once-in-a-decade census in May showed births continue to fall, society is ageing and the workforce is shrinking, even though the population grew slightly last year. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE