Officials have not outlined what cross-cyclical policy entails, but several economists with links to the government say the objective is to take action that is pre-emptive and moderate to smooth out fluctuations in growth. Photo: Reuters
What is China’s cross-cyclical economic policy strategy and how does it differ from countercyclical?
- A cross-cyclical approach means taking action sooner, in smaller steps and with a longer time frame in mind, government advisers
- It is a departure from countercyclical policy, which is when central banks and governments add stimulus to spur a slowing economy
