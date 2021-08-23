Officials have not outlined what cross-cyclical policy entails, but several economists with links to the government say the objective is to take action that is pre-emptive and moderate to smooth out fluctuations in growth. Photo: Reuters Officials have not outlined what cross-cyclical policy entails, but several economists with links to the government say the objective is to take action that is pre-emptive and moderate to smooth out fluctuations in growth. Photo: Reuters
Officials have not outlined what cross-cyclical policy entails, but several economists with links to the government say the objective is to take action that is pre-emptive and moderate to smooth out fluctuations in growth. Photo: Reuters
Economy /  China Economy

Explainer |
What is China’s cross-cyclical economic policy strategy and how does it differ from countercyclical?

  • A cross-cyclical approach means taking action sooner, in smaller steps and with a longer time frame in mind, government advisers
  • It is a departure from countercyclical policy, which is when central banks and governments add stimulus to spur a slowing economy

Topic |   China economy
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 11:09am, 23 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Officials have not outlined what cross-cyclical policy entails, but several economists with links to the government say the objective is to take action that is pre-emptive and moderate to smooth out fluctuations in growth. Photo: Reuters Officials have not outlined what cross-cyclical policy entails, but several economists with links to the government say the objective is to take action that is pre-emptive and moderate to smooth out fluctuations in growth. Photo: Reuters
Officials have not outlined what cross-cyclical policy entails, but several economists with links to the government say the objective is to take action that is pre-emptive and moderate to smooth out fluctuations in growth. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE