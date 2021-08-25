Favourable conditions for the increase included the launch of regional pilot projects in the Greater Bay Area, Shanghai Free Trade Zone and Hainan Free Trade Port, according to a report on the yuan’s internationalisation of by the China Banking Association. Photo: Imaginechina
China’s yuan internationalisation faces coronavirus, geopolitical threats despite record cross-border use
- China’s cross-border settlements in yuan accounted for a record 47.4 per cent of all of domestic and foreign currency transactions last year
- Cross-border use of the yuan surged by 44.3 per cent year on year to 28.38 trillion yuan (US$4.37 trillion)
Topic | Currencies
Favourable conditions for the increase included the launch of regional pilot projects in the Greater Bay Area, Shanghai Free Trade Zone and Hainan Free Trade Port, according to a report on the yuan’s internationalisation of by the China Banking Association. Photo: Imaginechina