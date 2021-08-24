New credit in China expanded in July at the slowest pace since February 2020, driven by a sharp slowdown in shadow banking, government bond issuance and tighter rules for property developers’ financing. Photo: Bloomberg
China to ensure ‘appropriate money growth’ after credit, economic slowdown
- China’s economy decelerated more than expected in July, with the Delta variant hitting retail sales and curbs on pollution and property weighing on production
- New credit expanded in July at the slowest pace since February 2020, driven by a sharp slowdown in shadow banking and government bond issuance
