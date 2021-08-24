Workers unload goods onto a plane at Shanghai Pudong International Airport, where recent cases of coronavirus among workers have caused freight delays and diverted flights. Photo: AFP Workers unload goods onto a plane at Shanghai Pudong International Airport, where recent cases of coronavirus among workers have caused freight delays and diverted flights. Photo: AFP
China supply chain: ‘serious backlog’ of cargo expected at Shanghai Pudong airport as coronavirus cases divert flights

  • Cathay Pacific Cargo says freight has been cancelled and warehouses at Shanghai Pudong International Airport are overflowing with outbound cargo
  • Labour shortage expected at airport as staff are required to work 14 days, then quarantine for 14 days, even with a negative coronavirus test, according to SEKO Logistics

Xinlu Liang  and Su-Lin Tan

Updated: 8:37pm, 24 Aug, 2021

Workers unload goods onto a plane at Shanghai Pudong International Airport, where recent cases of coronavirus among workers have caused freight delays and diverted flights. Photo: AFP Workers unload goods onto a plane at Shanghai Pudong International Airport, where recent cases of coronavirus among workers have caused freight delays and diverted flights. Photo: AFP
