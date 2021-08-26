Common prosperity is central to promoting well-being as China strives to achieve its second centenary goal of fully building a modern socialist country. Photo: Xinhua Common prosperity is central to promoting well-being as China strives to achieve its second centenary goal of fully building a modern socialist country. Photo: Xinhua
Common prosperity is central to promoting well-being as China strives to achieve its second centenary goal of fully building a modern socialist country. Photo: Xinhua
What is China’s common-prosperity strategy that calls for an even distribution of wealth?

  • Notion of common prosperity dates back to the 1950s and Mao Zedong, before fellow former leader Deng Xiaoping repeatedly mentioned the idea in the 1980s
  • President Xi Jinping’s rhetoric on common prosperity, which calls for the people to share in the opportunity to be wealthy, has surged this year

Updated: 12:00am, 26 Aug, 2021

