Common prosperity is central to promoting well-being as China strives to achieve its second centenary goal of fully building a modern socialist country. Photo: Xinhua
Explainer |
What is China’s common-prosperity strategy that calls for an even distribution of wealth?
- Notion of common prosperity dates back to the 1950s and Mao Zedong, before fellow former leader Deng Xiaoping repeatedly mentioned the idea in the 1980s
- President Xi Jinping’s rhetoric on common prosperity, which calls for the people to share in the opportunity to be wealthy, has surged this year
Topic | China economy
