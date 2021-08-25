Ningbo-Zhoushan Port handled almost 1.2 billion tonnes of goods in 2020. Photo: Xinhua Ningbo-Zhoushan Port handled almost 1.2 billion tonnes of goods in 2020. Photo: Xinhua
China shipping: Ningbo-Zhoushan Port reopens key terminal after partial closure due to coronavirus

  • Ningbo-Zhoushan Port handled almost 1.2 billion tonnes of goods in 2020, but was forced to close a terminal two weeks ago after a worker tested positive for Covid-19
  • Meishan terminal handles a fifth of the container volume at Ningbo-Zhoushan Port and the hold-up forced ships to other Chinese ports

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 1:23pm, 25 Aug, 2021

