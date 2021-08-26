Australia still dominates exports of chilled beef – another popular export to China – but the gap is also closing, although experts have said chilled beef from the US remains more expensive than imports from Australia and New Zealand. Photo: AP Australia still dominates exports of chilled beef – another popular export to China – but the gap is also closing, although experts have said chilled beef from the US remains more expensive than imports from Australia and New Zealand. Photo: AP
Australia still dominates exports of chilled beef – another popular export to China – but the gap is also closing, although experts have said chilled beef from the US remains more expensive than imports from Australia and New Zealand. Photo: AP
US frozen beef exports to China surge, adding to Canberra-Beijing tensions but boosting trade deal

  • US exported US$107 million worth of frozen beef to China in July, compared to just US$35 million from traditional export destination Australia
  • China informally banned a series of good from Australia, including coal, log timber and wine last year amid 18 months of tensions between Canberra and Beijing

Su-Lin Tan
Updated: 4:30am, 26 Aug, 2021

