Explainer |
How is China’s regulatory crackdown already hurting its economy?
- China’s move to clamp down on industries ranging from steel to education to property has roiled financial markets and curbed the outlook for growth
- President Xi Jinping still said this week that China will strive to complete major economic and social development targets set for this year
Topic | China's economic recovery
Beijing has pledged to reduce steel output in a sector that contributes more than 15 per cent of national emissions. Photo: AP