Beijing has pledged to reduce steel output in a sector that contributes more than 15 per cent of national emissions. Photo: AP Beijing has pledged to reduce steel output in a sector that contributes more than 15 per cent of national emissions. Photo: AP
Beijing has pledged to reduce steel output in a sector that contributes more than 15 per cent of national emissions. Photo: AP
Economy /  China Economy

Explainer |
How is China’s regulatory crackdown already hurting its economy?

  • China’s move to clamp down on industries ranging from steel to education to property has roiled financial markets and curbed the outlook for growth
  • President Xi Jinping still said this week that China will strive to complete major economic and social development targets set for this year

Topic |   China's economic recovery
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 12:00am, 27 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Beijing has pledged to reduce steel output in a sector that contributes more than 15 per cent of national emissions. Photo: AP Beijing has pledged to reduce steel output in a sector that contributes more than 15 per cent of national emissions. Photo: AP
Beijing has pledged to reduce steel output in a sector that contributes more than 15 per cent of national emissions. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE