Overall, domestic passenger traffic in China in July was still down by 10.6 per cent from the same month in 2019, but up 17.5 per cent from July 2020, according to aviation data provider VariFlight. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s coronavirus strategy deals blow to aviation sector, but could be shot in the arm for home-grown planes
- Domestic passenger traffic in July was still down by 10.6 per cent from the same month in 2019, but up 17.5 per cent from July 2020
- Airlines may be forced to push back the deliveries of new planes from the likes of Boeing and Airbus in favour of China’s ARJ21 and C919 home-grown aircraft
Topic | China's economic recovery
