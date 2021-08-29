The US-China trade war began in July 2018. Photo: Bloomberg
US-China trade war timeline: key dates and events since July 2018
- The US-China trade war began in July 2018, eventually leading to tariffs on some US$550 billion of Chinese goods and US$185 billion of US goods
- A phase-one trade deal was signed in January 2020, although relations have not significantly improved under the administration of US President Joe Biden
