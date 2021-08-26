Container costs from Asia to the east coast of the United States this week rose 442 per cent from a year ago to US$20,057 per 40-foot equivalent unit, according to US-based freight-tracking firm Freightos. Photo: Xinhua
China to address ‘plague’ of soaring shipping rates, insufficient capacity weighing on SMEs
- Meishan terminal at China’s Ningbo-Zhoushan port reopened on Wednesday following a two-week shutdown after a worker tested positive in mid-August
- Surging prices and gridlocks have wreaked havoc on the global supply chains, with Beijing set to study targeted measures to help exporters
Topic | Transport and logistics
