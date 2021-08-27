Australia’s trade minister, Dan Tehan, visited Washington last month and discussed bilateral trade ties with US Trade Representative Katherine Tai. Photo: Handout
US-China trade growth has Australia asking whether WTO can stop ‘economic coercion’
- Wine, coal and beef exports from US to China are now far greater than those from Australia – a shift driven in large part by the geopolitical dispute between Beijing and Canberra
- Critics accuse Washington of doing little to help Australia in its China conflict, as American exporters cash in on increased demand amid supply shortages
Topic | China trade
Australia’s trade minister, Dan Tehan, visited Washington last month and discussed bilateral trade ties with US Trade Representative Katherine Tai. Photo: Handout