Australia’s trade minister, Dan Tehan, visited Washington last month and discussed bilateral trade ties with US Trade Representative Katherine Tai. Photo: Handout
US-China trade growth has Australia asking whether WTO can stop ‘economic coercion’

  • Wine, coal and beef exports from US to China are now far greater than those from Australia – a shift driven in large part by the geopolitical dispute between Beijing and Canberra
  • Critics accuse Washington of doing little to help Australia in its China conflict, as American exporters cash in on increased demand amid supply shortages

Su-Lin Tan
Updated: 4:30am, 27 Aug, 2021

