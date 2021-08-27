US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell discusses America’s economic outlook today. Photo: Xinhua US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell discusses America’s economic outlook today. Photo: Xinhua
US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell discusses America’s economic outlook today. Photo: Xinhua
Economy /  China Economy

Bye-bye, US bonds? China’s sovereign wealth fund trims overseas equities, bonds amid ‘stresses and challenges’

  • China Investment Corporation releases annual report as all eyes turn to US Fed chairman Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole symposium on America’s economic outlook
  • CIC seeking ‘new ways to deploy capital overseas’, citing uncertainties in post-pandemic international landscape

Topic |   Sovereign wealth fund
Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 10:00pm, 27 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell discusses America’s economic outlook today. Photo: Xinhua US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell discusses America’s economic outlook today. Photo: Xinhua
US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell discusses America’s economic outlook today. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE