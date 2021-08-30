China’s key manufacturing gauge has fallen since April and a slide into contractionary territory could spur a rise in risk-off sentiment and hurt Asian currencies. Photo: Getty Images China’s key manufacturing gauge has fallen since April and a slide into contractionary territory could spur a rise in risk-off sentiment and hurt Asian currencies. Photo: Getty Images
China’s key manufacturing gauge has fallen since April and a slide into contractionary territory could spur a rise in risk-off sentiment and hurt Asian currencies. Photo: Getty Images
Economy /  China Economy

China manufacturing data under the microscope, with Asian currencies braced for more bad news

  • China will release August’s official purchasing managers’ indices (PMI) for manufacturing and services on Tuesday
  • Traders are looking to Chinese factory data for clues on the global outlook after the world’s second-largest economy slowed more sharply than expected in July

Topic |   China economy
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 10:37am, 30 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s key manufacturing gauge has fallen since April and a slide into contractionary territory could spur a rise in risk-off sentiment and hurt Asian currencies. Photo: Getty Images China’s key manufacturing gauge has fallen since April and a slide into contractionary territory could spur a rise in risk-off sentiment and hurt Asian currencies. Photo: Getty Images
China’s key manufacturing gauge has fallen since April and a slide into contractionary territory could spur a rise in risk-off sentiment and hurt Asian currencies. Photo: Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE